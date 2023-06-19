Face It, That EV You Just Bought Is Disposable, But What Does It Take For Insurance To Write It Off?

The EV shift is happening with the excuse of turning personal transportation more sustainable. In a way, it is a direct consequence of the increasingly stricter emission rules that carmakers have to obey. Just check the Euro 7 controversy, and you'll get the point. Yet, battery electric cars are turning out to be disposable cars, with insurance companies stating they are total losses even in crashes in which a vehicle with an internal combustion engine would get back to the road. That said, asking what determines that a car is dead is urgent. Tesla recently got involved in a telling controversy about how long its vehicles should last. While Elon Musk said its battery packs would hold up 300,000 miles to 500,000 miles, the BEV maker's lawyers in Germany argued the cars would not last more than 130,488 miles (210,000 km). Their objective was to receive a higher amount of money from customers that managed to return their BEVs after facing multiple issues with them. Although German courts ordered Tesla to buy these cars back, they also ruled these buyers should compensate the company for having used the vehicles for a while. The longer they are expected to last, the lower the compensation.



