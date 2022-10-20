Facelifted 2023 Porsche Taycan Spotted In The Nude

The electric car market is developing faster than ever, and to keep pace with the likes of Tesla and Mercedes, Porsche is readying an updated version of the Taycan for 2023. It will launch with minor design changes and possibly more tweaks under the skin to improve performance and range over the current model. Our spy photographers have caught the facelifted Taycan testing in both saloon and Sport Turismo estate guise, and it’s clear that Porsche is aiming to refine the car's styling rather than radically reinvent it. The lower front bumper has been reprofiled slightly, and new, larger headlight units have been fitted. Sitting below these, the outer vent openings in the front bumper could also have been reworked, but it’s difficult to determine from this camouflaged prototype.



