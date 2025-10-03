Facelifted 2026 Corvette Zora Reveals 1200+ Horsepower And A New Interior

The C8 prepares for a much-deserved facelift, which includes the arrival of a new model in the form of the Zora. As it happens, the rumors in regard to the midship Corvette's redesigned interior were absolutely spot on.

Although the loathed wall of buttons is no more, chances are that GM switched many of the physical controls with touch controls. The touchscreen appears to be of a similar diagonal to the outgoing unit, which is a tad small for certain people at merely 8 inches. The carparazzi further spotted a convoy of updated Corvettes in Michigan, all running loads of camouflage both inside and out. While all of them appear to be ZR1s due to the air intakes at the top of the rear quarter panels, the split-radiator setup is exclusive to the first-ever hybrid Corvette. In other words, the Zora is a combination of ZR1 with E-Ray bits for that little bit of extra oomph.



