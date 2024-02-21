Facelifted Audi e-tron GT SPIED With Porsche Brakes

The facelifted Audi e-tron GT was spied during testing for the first time late last year, but this is our first sighting of the hotter RS version, and it's wearing some large calipers from sister company Porsche. Like the regular e-tron GT, which CarBuzz photographers also spotted, the facelift of the high-performance electric sedan will bring with it just that - a more smiling front fascia with larger side intakes and more cooling through a redesigned lower bumper with additional inlets. With camouflage on the rocker panels, it's safe to assume that the design of the side skirts will be updated mildly, while the rear is expected to carry over with minimal changes. A restyled diffuser element is also evident.



