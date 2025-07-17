Facelifted BMW M5 Caught Burning Up The Nurburgring

The current eighth-generation BMW 5 Series was revealed less than two years ago, but we’ve already caught the facelifted model testing in super-saloon M5 guise – and now for the first time in regular 5 Series trim as well. As we can clearly see, the executive saloon will take on a significant design update as part of its mid-life refresh to keep it looking fresh alongside the long-awaited ‘Neue Klasse’ models. BMW’s design language is taking something of a drastic turn with the brand’s ‘Neue Klasse’ styling not only coming to its electric cars but internal-combustion engined models too - evidenced here by the facelifted M5.



Read Article