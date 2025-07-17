Facelifted BMW M5 Caught Burning Up The Nurburgring

Agent009 submitted on 7/17/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:34:45 AM

Views : 430 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The current eighth-generation BMW 5 Series was revealed less than two years ago, but we’ve already caught the facelifted model testing in super-saloon M5 guise – and now for the first time in regular 5 Series trim as well. 

 
As we can clearly see, the executive saloon will take on a significant design update as part of its mid-life refresh to keep it looking fresh alongside the long-awaited ‘Neue Klasse’ models.
 
BMW’s design language is taking something of a drastic turn with the brand’s ‘Neue Klasse’ styling not only coming to its electric cars but internal-combustion engined models too - evidenced here by the facelifted M5.


Read Article


Facelifted BMW M5 Caught Burning Up The Nurburgring

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)