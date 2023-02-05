Facelifted Genesis G80 Makes It Out Into Public

Genesis is quietly developing a facelift to the luxurious G80 sedan and while our spy photographers have not yet seen the car in the wild, a heavily-camouflaged prototype was recently filmed up close in a South Korean parking garage. This particular G80 was nabbed by the Woopa TV channel on YouTube and even though much of its design is hidden, a handful of styling changes are visible. The front end gets a set of revised quad LED headlights that are slightly thinner and less bulky than those of the current G80 and instead more similar to those of the GV80 Coupe Concept.



