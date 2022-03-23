Facelifted Lamborghini Urus May Debut At Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Lamborghini will reportedly unveil the facelifted Urus at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August. Lamborghini has sold more than 16,000 examples of the Urus since it first hit the market and has been spied testing prototypes for the facelifted variant on a number of occasions. All signs point towards it following in the footsteps of the Huracan and adopting ‘Evo’ in its name. According to a report from Italian publication Quattroruote, the new model will debut at Pebble Beach. While it may seem a little unusual for Lamborghini not to launch the facelifted Urus at a more traditional auto show, the clientele of those that attend Pebble Beach every year are the kind of people that absolutely love expensive, powerful, and luxurious SUVs like the Urus.



