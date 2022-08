Having spotted the upcoming facelifted Porsche Cayenne in Turbo and regular S form, we can now add Turbo GT to the mix with these latest images. The current third-generation Porsche Cayenne has been on sale here in the UK since 2017, so a mid-life refresh is due.

We’ve seen the Cayenne testing as an SUV and as a coupe-SUV, these Turbo GT pictures show a coupe bodystyle and we expect the Turbo GT will again be only offered in coupe form.