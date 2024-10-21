Fact Or Fiction? Goldman Sachs Study Says Lithium Ion Batteries Will Make EVs Cheaper

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) advocates frequently rejoice with studies and statistics. They show these cars are less prone to fires, but they never take into account that BEVs are much newer than the old internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that eventually go down in a blaze. They also show cost parity between their darlings and ICE vehicles is always just two years away from whenever the latest study goes out. Unsurprisingly, the most recent one comes from Goldman Sachs and states that 2026 is the year when that will finally happen. People are free to believe whatever they want. After all, so many believe autonomous cars are already for sale or will be by 2026, right? Unfortunately, denying reality is nothing new, which does not exempt us from checking the facts. And they do not confirm that we are anywhere close to the prices these studies talk about.



