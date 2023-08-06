Failure To Launch: GM Gives Up Biden's Infrastructure Promise - Standardizes On Telsa's Supercharging Network

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has confirmed that the company's future EVs will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard, giving future GM owners access to the expansive, 12,000-unit-strong Tesla Supercharger network starting in the spring of 2024.

First access to the Tesla charging standard will come by way of an adaptor, which will be provided to existing GM EV owners sometime early next year.

“What’s even more exciting is that our existing EV customers can leverage the 12,000 Tesla fast chargers early next spring with an adapter," said Barra.