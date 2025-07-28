Famed Designer Giorgetto Giugiaro Airlifted To Hospital After Severe Rollover Crash

The crash took place at around 1 PM, in Abbiadori, near Porto Cervo, an exclusive paradise for the rich and famous, located on the northern coast of the Italian island of Sardinia.



Giugiaro was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He reportedly lost control on the tight turn, his Defender left the roadway and tumbled down into a roadside ravine before coming to a rest on its side on the road below.