Family Of 2024 Porsche Taycans Caught Winter Testing - 1000HP Tesla Plaid Killer On The Way

Porsche has pretty much struck gold with the Taycan. The model has been around since 2019, with production taking place at the Stuttgart factory in Germany, and over the years they have constantly expanded the lineup with new versions and body styles.



Thus, the Taycan family now comprises the four-door sedan, five-door estate, and a jacked-up variant of the latter dubbed the Cross Turismo. Mind you, the Stuttgart car manufacturer knows that the Taycan needs a mid-cycle refresh in order to remain competitive for a few more years, and they are currently prepping it as we speak.



