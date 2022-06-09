Family Of 5 Takes A Speed Run On Bonneville Salt Flats And Crashes At Over 100 MPH

According to the Wendover PD, a 2022 Tesla occupied by a family of five from Utah County was traveling over 100 mph (161 kph) on the salt flats. The time of the crash was 8:48 pm, which means it was already dark when this happened. This is probably the leading cause of the car hitting an earthen berm with minimal braking. It turned out the salt flats were not that flat after all.



Fortunately, all five occupants escaped with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. However, the same cannot be said about the Model X. The Department credited the seatbelts and the airbags for reducing the injuries. It’s unclear why someone would take their whole family in the car during a dangerous attempt. Doing a speed run at night is already a bad idea in itself.



