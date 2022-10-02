Family Values: General Motors Hires Biden Niece To Head Environmental Policy Team In Washington

General Motors Co. has hired Missy Owens, a former official in the Obama administration and niece of President Joe Biden, to head environment, sustainability and governance policy on its "growing team" in Washington, the automaker confirmed Wednesday.

In this role, Owens will work in sustainability and lead policy efforts on ESG. She will be a part of General Motors' Global Regulatory Affairs and Transportation Policy Group, under the leadership of David Strickland, GM vice president of global regulatory affairs and transportation technology policy.