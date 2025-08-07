Fan Breaches Security And Steals Parts From Classic F1 Cars At British Grand Prix

Northamptonshire police are appealing for information after a steering wheel was stolen from Ivan Capelli's 1990 Leyton House CG901 during the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.

The Adrian Newey-designed CG901 played an instrumental part in one of Formula 1's swiftest turnarounds after Capelli, who had failed to qualify at the previous round in Mexico, finished second at the French GP. Leyton House had opted to gain track position by not stopping for tyres, allowing Capelli to take the lead and looked on course for a shock victory.



But in the last three laps, a technical issue saw Alain Prost sweep by into the lead with Capelli clinging on to finish a highly-deserved second place, taking his third and final F1 podium.