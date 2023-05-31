Faraday Future FF 91 Luxury EV Debuts At ONLY $309,000

Faraday Future, the obscure brand behind the cutting-edge FF 91, has announced that deliveries of its electric vehicle have commenced. The company also shared the starting price for the first edition model; buyers will have to fork out a staggering $309,000 for the privilege.
 
First revealed in 2017, the FF 91 has experienced its fair share of delays and teething problems. As a luxury electric SUV, it's aimed at the upper echelons of the motoring world. Faraday compares the newcomer to the Ferrari SF90, Rolls-Royce Spectre, and the Maybach EQS 680 SUV and S680.


