Farady Future To Target Toyota With New Model

Faraday Future dazzled everyone eight years ago at CES 2017 with the unveiling of the FF 91. This luxury electric vehicle showed off cutting-edge AI and autonomous technologies that promised to change how we think about mobility. It sits in rarefied air with a price over $300K making vehicles like the Lucid Air look downmarket in comparison.

Since then, financial troubles, leadership controversies, and struggles to scale production have brought the company to the edge of bankruptcy more than once. Even though it raised over $1 billion in funding, internal challenges created a rollercoaster ride for stockholders that saw prices skyrocket briefly before plummeting back down to earth.