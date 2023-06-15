Fast And Furious California Teen Runs Out Of Driving Skill And Totals Challenger

A 16-year-old kid in California managed to escape this grizzly-looking wreck with only minor injuries. The local authorities say he was wearing a seat belt, perhaps the smartest choice he made during the drive. Police also called him out for driving above his skill level with tires in extremely poor condition too. The accident took place somewhere near or in Fresno California and was first reported by police there. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the young driver “ran out of driving talent, lost control, slid into a wooden power pole and rolled over.” They did not release the name of the minor involved in the crash or the exact location.



