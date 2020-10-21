Fast And Furious Franchise Set To End After 2 More Movies

Deadline reports that Universal Pictures has made the decision to wrap up the original story in the Fast and Furious franchise in two more installments after Fast 9, and then be done with it. Be done with the original story, that is, because there’s still more FF content to come.



This isn’t exactly news, since a similar rumor can be traced back to 2016: the original story can only live so long on the big screen before it’s time for new stories and characters to take over. Universal plans to end the franchise before it runs out of gas, making way for spinoffs and even TV shows.



Read Article