Fast And Furious Franchise Spawns A TV Show

We already know that the only three guarantees in life are death, taxes, and more Fast and Furious installations. That said, today’s announcement from NBCUniversal is news because it’s not about Fast Forever or another full-length movie; it’s about a TV show! If you thought The Family ™ would be limited to theaters, well, you’d be doggone wrong because Vin Diesel is executive producing a series that’s destined for streaming on Peacock—and that’s not all. What does that mean? I’m not totally sure. From the sounds of it, there will be as many as four different episodic series, which tracks with the saga’s past production volume. But Diesel could also be saying that there are four individual but intertwined episodes set in the Fast universe. Deadline believes it’ll be the former, citing sources who allege one of the series is already set up at Peacock.



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