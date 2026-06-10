Fast And Furious TV Series Coming To Peacock Network

The Fast and Furious movie saga may be nearing the finish line, but the franchise will continue on the small screen for diehard fans who don’t think 12 movies (including the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw) are enough. Deadline reports that a live-action television show based on the franchise has been greenlit by Peacock, after being announced by the streaming service earlier this year. It’s due to start streaming sometime in 2028, according to the report. Deadline reports that Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers. Both were executive producers on other recent shows for Peacock and parent NBC. Vin Diesel will also reportedly serve as an executive producer on the unnamed show, along with Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Chris Morgan, and Jeff Kirschenbaum.



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