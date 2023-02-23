Fast Food Chain Subway To Begin Opening EV Charging Oasis

Subway, the popular sandwich chain, is getting into the electric vehicle (EV) charging game. The company has announced plans to install charging stations at select restaurants in North America, making it one of the first quick-service restaurants to do so. Subway will partner with a company called eMobility to install and manage the charging stations.



The chargers will be capable of charging at up to 350 kW, which is significantly faster than most current charging stations. This means that drivers will be able to charge their EVs quickly while grabbing a bite to eat. The first Subway charging station has already been installed at a restaurant in North Carolina, and the company plans to install more stations in the coming months. The charging stations will be available for use by any EV driver, not just Subway customers.



This move by Subway is a smart one, as the popularity of EVs continues to grow. According to a recent report by BloombergNEF, there will be over 500 million EVs on the road by 2040. As more people switch to EVs, the demand for charging stations will only continue to increase. Subway is not the first restaurant chain to install EV chargers. McDonald's, Starbucks, and Burger King have all started adding charging stations to their parking lots in recent years. However, Subway's chargers will be faster than most of the ones currently available at these other chains.



Overall, Subway's decision to add EV chargers to their restaurants is a smart move that will likely pay off in the long run. As more people switch to EVs, having charging stations available will become an increasingly important factor in where people choose to eat and shop. By getting in on the ground floor of this trend, Subway is positioning itself to be a leader in the fast-food industry when it comes to EV charging.



