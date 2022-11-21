Fast X Budget Spins Out Of Control At Over $340 Million

The last two movies in the famous Fast & Furious franchise were supposed to be directed by Justin Lin, but the director stepped down following alleged disagreements with Vin Diesel. This is not the only setback for Fast X, which apparently is way over the budget even before the marketing campaigns started.



After the resounding success of the F9 movie, Fast & Furious fans were eagerly awaiting the tenth installment, aptly named Fast X. Of course, the movie won’t come Fast, and the way things go, it might make the fans very furious, very fast. For once, the movie director Justin Lin stepped down after filming began. His disagreements with the star Vin Diesel took a toll, and the many adjustments to the script and shooting locations would no doubt push the release date past the expected April 7, 2023.





Read Article