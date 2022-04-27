"Fast X" Director Quits Over Creative Differences

When "The Fast and the Furious" hit cinemas in 2001, it was heralded as a beautiful reflection of the vibrant car culture of the time. Few would have expected it to spawn a sprawling series of action films featuring madcap stunts and trips to space. That's exactly what happened, though, and the latest of those films is "Fast X." As reported by Deadline, however, director Justin Lin has left the new film just days into production. Lin released a statement regarding his decision, stating, "With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of 'Fast X,' while remaining with the project as a producer." Having a long history with what is now known as the Fast Saga, Lin notes, "As the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”



