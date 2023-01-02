Fast X Movie Teased Ahead Of May Release Date

A teaser image of the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, currently known simply as Fast X, has been released on social media.

The photo shows Dominic Toretto, once again played by Vin Diesel, grasping a necklace with a cross on it and reads ‘The End Of The Road Begins.’ This refers to the fact that Fast X will be the penultimate film in the series before it is wrapped up with Fast 11. The teaser also confirms that the first trailer will be released on February 10 and that the film will reach theaters in May.