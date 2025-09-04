Faster Aston Martin DB12 Spied Testing At The Nurburgring

A new higher-performance DB12 has been spied undergoing testing at the Nurburgring, reflecting Aston Martin’s plans to diversify the current model range with more variants.

It’s immediately clear that this prototype is more than just a standard DB12, because it seems to be packing a range of visual and mechanical upgrades that should lift the already potent DB12 to an even higher level of performance.

Key changes can be seen around the car’s front bumper, which has a new splitter and grille insert. The wheels are the wider 21-inch options as already found on the latest Vanquish, and we can see a more defined sill extension along the side of the body.