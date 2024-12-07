Faster Than A F1 CAR - Red Bull Reveals RB17 Hypercar

The Red Bull RB17 is a dramatic track-only hypercar that can lap quicker than a Formula 1 car, according to its creator, Adrian Newey.
 
The 1184bhp, V10-powered RB17 is the design legend’s swansong at Red Bull ahead of his departure from the group and has been revealed at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. A limited run of 50 examples will be produced.
 
The two-seat RB17 has been in its concept design phase for three years. Newey kick-started the project in 2021 while developing the F1 car that took Max Verstappen to his first world title and also while researching the then-new F1 regulations that would come into effect in 2022.


