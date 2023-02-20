Fat People Can't Ride Universal's New Mario Kart Ride

Universal Studios Hollywood opened its Super Nintendo World on February 17 but members of the media and social media influencers were able to explore it ahead of time. While it's been getting mostly stellar reviews, the Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride has come under fire for its unusual size restrictions that would limit most men in America from being allowed on. The Drive has reached out to Universal and will update this story if we receive a statement. The Mario Kart ride restricts anyone with a 40 inch waist or larger from riding. According to the CDC, the average American man's waist is 40.5 inches, which means most American men would be excluded from the ride. The average American woman's waist is 38.7 inches.



