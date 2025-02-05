Fatal Flaw? Mercedes New Electric CLA Can't Use Legacy Chargers

Mercedes-Benz launched the all-electric CLA in March, promising the most advanced EV platform to date. However, Mercedes-Benz screwed up big time, as the 800-volt EV is incapable of charging at 400-volt DC fast chargers. That's because the carmaker skimped on a DC-DC converter, although it promised to offer one as an option in the future. Mercedes-Benz wasn't very successful with its EQ all-electric models, mostly because the customers did not appreciate the egg-shaped design. The German carmaker changed its strategy by ditching the EQ brand and launching EVs as part of its regular lineups. The first model to encompass the new ethos was the CLA, offered with all-electric and hybrid powertrains. The former is called CLA with EQ Technology, a complicated designation unlikely to become popular with customers. The all-electric CLA promised to be Mercedes-Benz's most advanced electric vehicle, sporting a cutting-edge 800-volt architecture. It allows charging at up to 320 kW, beating the 250-kW peak power that most Tesla EVs offer. The CLA is also one of the most efficient EVs on the market. In short, Mercedes-Benz finally has a winner if we overlook that sedans are no longer the public's favorites. However, Mercedes-Benz failed monumentally in a key area, likely sabotaging CLA's career.



