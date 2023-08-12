Father And Son Buy Two BMW M3s In Different States Only To Find They Were Siblings On The Assembly Line

It's often said the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Sometimes we become like our parents by accident, sometimes by choice. Other times, we follow in their footsteps in ways that feel cosmically ordained, as it must have when a 2008 BMW M3 owner discovered he and his dad somehow ended up with back-to-back VINs on their twin M3s.



Matthew Moroko and his father Jerry own a pair of 2008 E92 M3s (those are the 4.0-liter V8 coupes): Matthew's a dual-clutch automatic in Jet Black, and Jerry's a six-speed manual in Alpine White. "My dad has always wanted an M car in the family," Matthew told me, and it was indeed his dad who was first to bring a Bimmer home.





