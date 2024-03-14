Father Of The First Supercar Passes Away At Age 85

The automotive world today woke up to the sad news that Marcello Gandini, without question one of the finest designers of all time, passed away on Wednesday. He was 85 years old. No details surrounding the cause of death have yet been provided. Over the course of a long and storied career, Gandini's designs, varied as they are, have appealed to everyone from the executive businessman to the thrill-seeking sports and supercar lover and even the budget-conscious family head. And unlike some designers, no single vehicle type or design style characterizes the man's genius. In fact, some of his most famous designs could not look more different from each other.



