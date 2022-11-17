Father Of The Prius Says Hybrids Are Here To Stay

Toyota has released the latest Prius, and it's a revelation. Not only is it an attractive little car, but it's got a surprising amount of performance. As a hybrid, does the famous nameplate stand a chance in the looming electric era? Most certainly, according to the father of the Prius, Takeshi Uchiyamada.

In an interview with Automotive News, Uchiyamada said he believes the Prius will stick around for much longer. Hybrid vehicles are expected to be a part of Toyota's lineup until 2050, explains the Toyota Chairman. By then, the company hopes to use internal combustion engines that run on hydrogen or synthetic e-fuels.