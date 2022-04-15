Father Of The Year Buys 8 Bugattis Gives 6 To His Children

Agent009 submitted on 4/15/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:48:58 PM

Views : 410 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: luxurylaunches.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I remember reading a report several years ago that stated an average Bugatti owner has a total of 84 cars, three private jets, and a yacht. Well, that’s how rich you have to be to have a Bugatti hypercar in your collection. Imagine how insanely wealthy one has to be to take delivery of 8 Bugattis on a single visit to the brand’s headquarters in Molsheim, France. Describing it as an experience “unlike any other,” the hypercar manufacturer announced that “one of the most passionate Bugatti owners paid a visit to Molsheim and left with not one but eight new Bugatti models.”


Read Article


Father Of The Year Buys 8 Bugattis Gives 6 To His Children

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)