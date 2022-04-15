Father Of The Year Buys 8 Bugattis Gives 6 To His Children

I remember reading a report several years ago that stated an average Bugatti owner has a total of 84 cars, three private jets, and a yacht. Well, that’s how rich you have to be to have a Bugatti hypercar in your collection. Imagine how insanely wealthy one has to be to take delivery of 8 Bugattis on a single visit to the brand’s headquarters in Molsheim, France. Describing it as an experience “unlike any other,” the hypercar manufacturer announced that “one of the most passionate Bugatti owners paid a visit to Molsheim and left with not one but eight new Bugatti models.”





