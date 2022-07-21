Father Of Two Dead After Accidentally Splashing Windshield Wiper Fluid On Killer's BMW

An Oregon father-of-two was shot and killed by a BMW driver on his way home from the beach after accidentally splashing windshield wiper fluid on the killer's car. Dennis Anderson, 45, a father of two teenage girls and a stepson, was out in Lincoln City last week with his partner of 18 years, Brandy Goldsbury, when they were targeted by an unidentified man riding a black BMW 3 Series car, The Oregonian reported. Goldsbury, 46, said the BMW was trying to pass them just as Anderson sprayed wiper fluid on his windshield, some of which she said may have gotten on the other car, infuriating the driver.



Read Article