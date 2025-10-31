Fear Of Another Global Chip Shortage Expands Across the Industry

Global automakers are once again bracing for production disruptions due to a potential shortage of automotive semiconductor chips, this time sparked by the Dutch government amid geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.

Honda Motor became the first known automaker this week to reduce production due to the problem that involves chips from Netherlands supplier Nexperia, which is owned by Chinese company Wingtech Technology Co.

The industry was hopeful that a meeting this week between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia would provide some relief, but no resolution on the chips issue has been announced.