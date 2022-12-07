Fed Adds Another Deadly Tesla Crash To The Investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its 37th special crash investigation against Tesla after a 2015 Tesla Model S struck a stationary Walmart truck in Florida on July 6, killing the two occupants. It's unclear if Autopilot is involved in the wreck, however, the NHTSA confirmed Friday that it would launch a probe into the crash. Likely, this is due to the crash's similarities shared with other collisions involving Tesla vehicles already under investigation by the federal agency.



