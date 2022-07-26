Fed Begins Massive Crackdown With Probes On All Three Detroit Automakers

The U.S. auto safety agency said Tuesday it was opening five investigations into more than 1.8 million Stellantis, Ford Motor and General Motors vehicles over stalling and other issues.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a probe into 1.34 million 2014-2020 model year Jeep Cherokee vehicles because water leaks can cause the electronic parking brake to "inadvertently activate and stop the vehicle while in motion."

NHTSA said the issue can cause stalling, bringing vehicles to a stop. The company issued a 2016 bulletin instructing dealers on replacing modules and inspecting the electrical connector for rust.

NHTSA is also investigating 21,348 2019-2021 model year Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid vehicles after receiving 40 complaints alleging incidents of stall/loss of motive power potentially due to transmission malfunction.

NHTSA has opened a recall query into about 290,000 2016 model year Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Patriot vehicles because a crankshaft or camshaft sensor may work intermittently, possibly causing stalling. NHTSA is reviewing if a 2016 recall should be expanded.