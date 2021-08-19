Fed Considers Retroactively Fining Automakers That Failed To Meet OBAMA Economy Standards During TRUMP Administration Rollback

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said today that it may bring back pre-Trump administration penalties for automakers that can’t keep their average fuel consumption in check.

NHTSA is giving the public 30 days to comment on a plan that would reimpose rules first established in 2016 and bring back penalties for automakers whose Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) is too high, effective with the 2019 model year, reports Reuters. The administration has not yet reached a decision, though.