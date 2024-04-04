Fed Investigates Fisker Ocean Over Doors That Fail To Open

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a preliminary probe into the 2023 Fisker Ocean after receiving complaints about the doors. The Office of Defects Investigation received 14 complaints about doors that failed to open, with the problem reportedly related to a latch/handle failure. Some owners claim the emergency override mechanism failed, which could be dangerous under certain circumstances. It's worth noting this is not a full-blown investigation, as the NHTSA still has to determine whether there is a consistent problem. If the probe discovers an issue, the government organization will investigate further. A Fisker spokesperson got back to us with only the following comment: "Fisker is fully cooperating with NHTSA on this matter." No insights to be gleaned there, then.



