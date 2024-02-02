Fed Looks Into Claims That Telsa Vehicles Are Experiencing Power Steering Failures

American regulators are looking into a potential concern relating to the power steering systems on 2023 Tesla Model 3s and Ys. These vehicles could lose steering assistance, making them difficult to turn, and impacting a driver’s ability to control them.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says its investigation into this possible issue has turned up a total of 2,388 complaints relating to the alleged power steering faults. Among those, it has found one crash that may be associated with it.





Read Article