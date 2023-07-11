Fed Moves One Step Closer To Banning Bedazzled Steering Wheels

We've been warning you against using decorative steering wheel emblems since 2021, as they can become shrapnel in the event of a crash. Unless you want a spangled Mercedes emblem embedded into your face, like a baddie in Home Alone, putting anything pretty on your steering wheel is ill-advised. But don't just take it from us, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) agrees.

The NHTSA recently released a consumer alert, warning drivers who use steering wheel decorations, claiming they can cause "significant injury or death" in a crash. And the department specifically calls out the rhinestones many drivers decorate their steering wheel emblems with.


