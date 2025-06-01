Fed Now Worries Roads Aren't Safe Enough For Drunk E-Mobility Riders

Recent years have seen a massive uptick in the adoption of electric mobility devices. From stand-up e-scooters to electric bicycles and everything in between, it’s clear that lightweight electric transport is here, and it’s here to stay.

That being said, just like many things that gain popularity, the more people use or do something, the more things go wrong. And this is exactly what’s going on in the e-mobility industry, where injuries associated with these devices have tripled since 2019.