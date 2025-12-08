Fed Orders Audit On Unfixed Kia Engines

Back in February 2025, a little over 137,000 units of the US-market Seltos and Soul have been recalled by Kia America for incorrectly manufactured piston oil rings. In the subject crossovers, which are powered by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-pot mill, the rings may damage the surface of the cylinder wall.

This condition may cause increased oil consumption. Eventually, the damaged cylinder walls may lead to a seized engine and even a fire. Kia puts the blame on a quality deviation of the piston oil ring by the supplier, namely Dongsuh Federal-Mogul of South Korea.



Subject rings were used in 2.0-liter engines fitted to Seltos and Soul vehicles produced for the United States market for the 2021 through 2023 model years. Production dates range from July 2, 2020 to July 1, 2022. At the time, Kia America instructed retailers nationwide to inspect all suspect powerplants for any sign of damage caused by the piston oil rings.