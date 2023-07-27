Fed Raises Interest Rate By .25% Leaves Room For More Increases - What Will That Do To Your Next Car Purchase?

Despite a recent pullback in inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a quarter point Wednesday and signaled another hike is at least on the table, if not likely, in coming months amid a solid economy.

The move nudged the federal funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years.

In a statement after a two-day meeting, the Fed repeated that “determining the extent of additional policy firming (rate increases) that will be appropriate” to lower inflation to the Fed’s 2% target will hinge on inflation as well as economic and financial developments, among other factors.