Fed Targeting Tesla Days After Cybertruck Death

A person died while piloting a Tesla Cybertruck in the early hours of Monday morning. Now, several days later, details about exactly what went down preceding the crash and directly after it are limited. According to a new report, federal authorities from the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency want Tesla to fork over what it knows about the fatal crash. As we covered on Tuesday, reports suggest that the single-vehicle accident happened around 2 a.m. when the Cybertruck driver veered off the road. There, they hit a concrete culvert and came to rest in a ditch. At some stage, the truck caught on fire and the driver, the only occupant, died inside.



