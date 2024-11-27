Fed Tells Automakers That It Doesn't Care If Mandatory Automatic Emergency Braking Standards Are Impossible To Meet

Finalized in April 2024, the law gives mainstream carmakers until 2029 to install an AEB system in every passenger car and truck sold new. The system needs to be able to automatically bring the car to a stop to avoid a collision at up to 62 mph. It also has to brake to avoid a collision with a pedestrian at up to 45 mph, and brake to avoid a collision with another car (or at least mitigate the impact) at up to 90 mph. None of this is new: numerous cars are already available with AEB, which relies on an armada of sensors and cameras to scope out the road and react appropriately. AEB has been mandatory in Europe since 2022, yet the Alliance for Automotive Innovation told the NHTSA it can’t be done in the United States. The trade group, which represents carmakers including General Motors and Volkswagen, says it isn’t against AEB; it’s against the law’s speed thresholds.



