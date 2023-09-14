Fed To Spend $500 Million Just Repairing Broken EV Charging Stations

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) was announced last year with a budget of $5 billion. It was meant from the get-go to help states, agencies, and local authorities advance EV charging over a five-year period. The plan was to spend around $1 billion every 12 months.

Around $500 million were set aside so federal authorities could direct funds exactly where they wanted them to be used. One such case is fixing or outright replacing existing EV chargers that are no longer in use or have been abandoned. The initiative consumes 20% of that budget.

The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation says the $100 million will serve as an incentive for local governments and State departments of transportation to apply with clear plans in place to spend the money on complementing the private efforts in expanding high-power charging stations.