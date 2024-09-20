Fed To Target Large Overweight ICE Vehicles For Regulation - No Word On Heavy EVs

Two things are objectively true: cars are safer than they were a decade ago, but also, more people in America are dying because of them. Pedestrian and cyclist deaths in particular have skyrocketed over the past decade and change. How is that possible? More tech features in cars are almost certainly leading to more driver distraction, but the big problem is literally a "big" problem. Today on our Critical Materials morning news roundup, we'll look at what potential new federal safety regulations targeting larger cars might mean for the electric transition. Plus, investors are pretty down on Europe's automakers, and China's got the same urban-rural EV divide that we do. It's Friday, so let's close out the week strong, shall we?



