FedEx Freight To Become New Sponsor Of NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR’s Truck Series is getting a new name in 2027, and the company taking over one of the sport’s biggest sponsorship properties carries some serious financial weight.

NASCAR announced Thursday that FedEx Freight will become the entitlement partner of the Truck Series beginning next season as part of a new long-term agreement. The series will officially become the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series in 2027.

The size of the company behind the deal immediately stands out. FedEx Freight, which became an independent publicly traded company earlier this year, currently carries a market capitalization of roughly $18 billion.