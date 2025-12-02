Federal Judge Blocks Bid To Shut Down Independent Shop Repairs In Favor Of Dealerships

Data falls into the wrong hands all too often these days and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation used this as the main reason why third-party repair shops shouldn’t have data access for the purposes of repairing cars. However, a federal judge denied the group’s challenge on Tuesday and dismissed its case. While the fight isn’t over regarding the right to repair cars at independent shops, this marks progress for the movement. This whole story started back in 2020 when Massachusetts passed a bill enabling third-party access for independent auto shops. The bill also made it a requirement to tell car buyers about their ability to service their vehicles outside of the brand network. The alliance challenged the law almost immediately.













